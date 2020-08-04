1967 — 2020
Dave Acosta was larger than life, his reach global. He was too good for this mortality, and is finally, truly invincible. Dave lived his life on the edge, laughing with death chasing his tail. He lived everyday with no regrets and left mortality at one of the happiest times of his life. He was fearless and went out exactly as he wanted to, doing something he loved.
His life was dedicated to serving others without any expectation of reciprocation. As a young man he served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brasil. Following his mission, he met and married the love of his life, Danielle, and filled the first few years of their marriage with skiing, fishing, and starting a family.
Dave started his epic, life-long career of service when he first became a North Las Vegas police officer and SWAT team leader, then a deputy at King County Sherriff’s Department where he also served as a counter-terrorism expert. He loved every second of his law enforcement career.
Dave then spent a decade being contracted all over the world including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa, running special ops with elite task forces.
Dave lived a selfless life of always putting others first, and founded non-profit organizations to help law enforcement and families of fallen officers.
Dave will always be remembered as a beloved teacher, as he spent his time teaching countless life-changing classes such as women’s self-defense and empowerment, situational awareness, kidnap prevention, firearm trainings, and even free community classes. He developed entire programs for schools and corporations and trained them to defeat active shooters. He wrote his book, Victims No More, so this knowledge could be shared with everyone.
Dave was also a leader in his church community, and loved spending his time with the youth. He enjoyed donating his time to coach high school football teams for no other reason than that he loved football and helping the youth.
Dave never cared about money. He lived simply and donated his time and resources to church, law enforcement, and military. His classes were always extremely affordable, even when they were extensive, because he felt that his message was too important to be expensive; he wanted anyone to be able to attend.
He was a firearms expert and trained everyone, from someone who had never held a gun, to full SWAT teams & police departments.
He lived & traveled all over the world, protecting high-profile clients as a body guard.
He was a life coach for many.
He texted and called people randomly, just to check on them.
He always supported & promoted businesses & people he believed in, without being asked.
He was a motivational speaker and mental fitness expert.
He was a father figure to so many young men and women.
He truly lived his life in service to God, family, and country.
He was the best husband, father, and grandpa. His favorite thing to do was spend his time doing the things he loved with his family. He loved fishing with his grandsons, working out with his sons-in-law, riding his dirt-bikes, shooting, surfing, skiing, coyote hunting, playing pickle ball, skiing, golfing, and biking with his beloved wife, and just playing. Dave knew how to work hard, but he knew how to play even harder. You wouldn’t catch him without wearing his “Whoop” to track his vitals while he went fit in 35 hours into a 24 hour day- he was always pushing himself to do more and be better and we loved him for it.
Dave was known for making everyone he met feel important and loved, and seeing only the best in people, and then telling them why they were the best. His character was evident in all his countless acts of love, like when he’d always buy the cashier at stores & gas stations their favorite candy bar, and always, always, having a small surprise in hand for his grandkids the next time he saw them.
Dave lived everyday of his life with no regrets so he could pass through to the other side seamlessly. And he did. He lived 10x the amount of life in half a life. God needed Dave as a warrior & leader and the giant spirit that he is. And that’s okay. Because he has prepared us to know how to carry on. Dave lives on in all the lives he has changed.
Dave’s legacy knows no bounds and the magnitude of his earthly mission has proved immeasurable. His energy, positivity, and absolute Christ-like love, charity, and service has left a gaping hole where it once was. He ALWAYS put others before him, and preached that selfless service was the key to happiness.
Dave was a devoted husband and adored his angel wife, Danielle. He was the most loving, proud father and taught his children to work hard, live their dreams, and fight for what’s right. His dream of empowering others will be carried on through his wife and three children, Mackenzie, Courtney, and Alejandro.
His smile, pure laugh, and fearless spirit will never be forgotten.
Though he is not here with us right now, and he is fiercely missed, Dave is busy continuing his service on the other side, and we are so proud of him.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Utah County Fairgrounds Arena, 475 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah.
