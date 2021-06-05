David Egan Strong Jun 5, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Egan Strong David Egan Strong, 79, passed away May 31, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Egan Strong Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!