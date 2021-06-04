David Francis Wall
Our dear dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, David Francis Wall, 85, passed away peacefully on the beautiful spring morning of June 2, 2021. He was born June 26, 1935 in Colonia Dublan, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Angus and Blythe Wall.
He was the youngest of 7 children and was loved and adored by his parents and siblings. When he was 4, the family moved to Provo, Utah. David enjoyed growing up in Provo and had many adventures hiking in Rock Canyon, near his home.
David served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Mexico. Upon his return, he met and married Dixie Wilding in 1959. Together they had five children; Davy, Elizabeth, Aaron, Dallas, and Jason. Dixie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in 1972. David met and married Rosanne Acton in 1973. Together they had four children; Emily, Eric, Marie, and Carl. David loved his family and made life fun with his singing and storytelling. David owned his own upholstery business and recovered thousands of couches and chairs and chapel benches over the years.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and left a strong testimony of the gospel with his posterity. David is preceded in death by both of his wives, Dixie and Rosanne, his son Davy, and his parents and siblings. He is survived by his children; Elizabeth (Paul), Aaron (Angie), Dallas (Heather), Jason, Emily, Eric (Kristi), Marie (Jeff), and Carl (Tawny), twenty-two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the chapel located at 670 E. 800 N., Orem, with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 E. Orem. An online webcast of the service will be available on
www.walkersanderson.com where memories and condolences may be shared also.