David Ivan Sovine
April 11, 1963 - March 27, 2021
The world is a sadder and emptier place due to the passing of David Ivan Sovine on March 27, 2021 after almost 58 full and meaningful years here on Earth. David contracted the cruel Covid-19 virus, and after a brief but valiant battle succumbed to its effects surrounded by family and loved ones at his bedside.
Born to Ivan and Helen Sovine in 1963 David was raised right here in Utah Valley. David graduated from Provo High School where he excelled in technology and the theater arts. During these teenage years, David also earned the rank of Eagle Scout which laid a strong foundation for honor and service that he would build upon throughout his life.
Following high school, David served faithfully as a missionary in Caracas, Venezuela for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was during his time in Venezuela that David first met Otilia Acosta. He didn't know it at the time (or maybe he did?), but "Oty" would become his wife and the love of his life. David and Oty were married in the Provo Utah Temple on August 25, 1984. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Christopher and Melanie, and they enjoyed a rich life together. As time passed, their family expanded as Christopher married Dayna Black and Melanie married Glen Schriever. Those blessed unions then provided David with the next great joy in his life - grandchildren! Jaxon Sovine, McKenzie Sovine, and Zayden Schriever captured his heart, kept him young, and were immensely loved by their grandfather.
Blessed with a wide variety of talents, David was a true renaissance man. He had a beautiful singing voice that he shared with many hundreds of people over the years through musicals and concerts, including full-house headline performances at the Provo Tabernacle. After studying electrical engineering and design at Brigham Young University, David went on to a successful technical career highlighted by 30 years at Action Target where he was the very first employee, and was instrumental in helping build the company from a garage operation to a world-wide leader in the shooting range industry. David's time at Action Target took him around the world to many exotic and sometimes dangerous locations, but his resourcefulness and dedication always resulted in successful projects. David was also an experienced outdoorsman who developed a love for hiking as a young boy that continued his whole life. He was particularly expert with the beauty and adventure provided by the trails of southern Utah and used his deep knowledge to help others enjoy the region as well.
As David has passed from this life to the next, he is survived by his wife Oty, his son Christopher, his daughter Melanie, his brother Addison, and his brother James. Although they will miss him dearly, we know David was joyfully greeted on the other side by his mother Helen, his father Ivan, his brother Larry, and his grandson Danny who welcomed him with open and loving arms.
Funeral of David Ivan Sovine to ALL Family and Friends
Friday April 2, 2021 Viewing 9:00 - 10:30 Funeral 11:00 Funeral also @ bit.ly/grovecreek
Grove Creek Stake Center 1176 North 730 East Pleasant Grove 84602
For Flowers or additional information Please go to: https://www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com
/obituary/David-Sovine