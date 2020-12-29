David John Knighten
1931 ~ 2020
David John Knighten passed in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 25th 2020. He was born 22 November 1931 in Midwest, Wyoming to Dallas A. Knighten and Martha Rice Balden. He is proceeded in death by brothers Patrick, Dallas, and Daniel; sisters Eva, Ruth, and Elizabeth; and granddaughter Crystal. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; by his siblings Earl, James and Martha; children David, Laurel (Chris) Biggs, and Julie (Lee) Myers, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He will be interred at the Buffalo, Willow Grove Cemetery 30 December at 1P.M. If you choose to come, please wear a mask and practice safe distancing. In lieu of flowers, take your loved ones out for his favorite treat, ice cream.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.