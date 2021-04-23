David John Moyle
David John Moyle, 75, of Springville, passed away Tuesday night, April 20, 2021. He was born May 20, 1945, in American Fork to Myron Rowe and Reva Wagstaff Moyle. He had a happy childhood with lots of friends. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the British South Mission. On December 18, 1969, he married Ann Campbell in the Salt Lake City Temple.
After graduation from BYU, he began teaching in Provo School District, eventually retiring as an elementary principal at Provost, then Edgemont Elementary. A few years after retirement, he and Ann served a mission to the Washington DC Temple.
David is survived by his wife, Ann, his six children: Pamela Moyle of Bountiful, UT; Scott (Dana Kay) Moyle of Clifton, ID, Michael (Anna) Moyle of Cedar City, UT; Kent (Jenn) Moyle of Bountiful; Eric (Carrie) of Highland UT; Brian (Courtney) Moyle of Universal City, TX, 8 granddaughters and 8 grandsons, and his beloved sister Annette Scott. His parents and two brothers, Richard and J, preceded him in death.
Funeral services: Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Springville Kolob 2nd Ward chapel located at 840 S 400 E. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary (211 E 200 S, Springville), and on Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Historic Springville Cemetery. (Services can be accessed at the mortuary website or on Zoom. Someone in the family will gladly give you the Zoom address.)