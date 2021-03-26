1945-2021
David Lynn Houser, beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, dad, papa, friend, and pharmacist, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021. Dave was born on June 12, 1945 to John Lynn and Anna Mae Houser. Dave had fond memories of his childhood on A Street. After a rough battle with rheumatic fever, Dave was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 9. Despite receiving this life-altering diagnosis at such a young age, Dave continually defied the odds, for which we are grateful. Most who observed his eating habits would never have known he was diabetic. He continued to enjoy Coke, cheese, desserts, and pretty much anything else he wanted. Nothing a little insulin couldn't fix. Although probably never medically prescribed or recommended, you couldn't argue with Dave's methods. His body miraculously weathered the storm far longer than anyone would have thought possible.
Dave loved living in Springville. Once a Red Devil, always a Red Devil. He played on the High School Tennis team, sang in A'Capella, and maintained many of his childhood friends throughout his life.
Dave was fortunate to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern California Mission. He was honored to serve. Dave spoke fondly of his mission often and in great detail. It was one of his most cherished life experiences. He continued as an active member of the church and enjoyed many callings. He particularly loved home teaching and singing in the ward choir. Serving was important to Dave and he took his callings very seriously. You could always depend on Dave, no matter what.
Dave returned home from his mission and continued his education at Brigham Young University. Dave had a special interest in pursuing a degree in the medical field and ultimately decided on a career in Pharmacy, even though it meant leaving his beloved BYU. Dave graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Pharmacy in 1971. Fortunately for Dave, attending the U of U had a nice side benefit — it was where he met the love of his life. Dave and Lucille Best were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 18, 1971. Dave worked as a pharmacist at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center for 38 years. Always worried about the welfare of his family, Dave often had two jobs. Many also had the pleasure of receiving Dave's pharmaceutical advice and his incredible attention to detail at several other pharmacies in the county. Even after he retired, he continued to cover shifts at the hospital for several years. He finally retired a second time to devote his time to caring for Lucille. Although no longer behind the counter, he continued to be a walking pharmaceutical encyclopedia. Dave was as knowledgeable, meticulous, loyal, hardworking, and reliable as they come, which was appreciated by those he worked with and set an incredible example for all.
More than anything, Dave loved being a dad and a papa. He attended almost every baseball, softball, football, volleyball, and soccer game, also coaching many of his children's teams. He also attended countless school performances, piano and dance recitals.
One of Dave's greatest accomplishments was the love and care he gave Lucille through her years of illness. He continually adapted and gave all he had to help her. In the end, Dave's dedication to caring for his family ended up returning to him twofold. As Dave's body and mind began to fail, his children and grandchildren had the honor of caring for him in his home repeating what Dave had so nobly done for their mom. It was extremely difficult at times, but it was their honor and they are grateful for the extra time they had to spend with him. Dave leaves a legacy rivaled by few. We are all so blessed to have had him in our lives. Thank you, Dad. We love you. Dave is survived by his 5 children and twelve grandchildren; Jonathan (Sarah) Houser, Zachary (Amie) Houser (Sebrina, Joshua, Amelia, Caleb), Jacob (Kristy) Houser (Sean, Luke), Sophia (Steven) Child (Alexa, Lucy, Ella, Clara), Vanessa (David) Moody (Aspen, Gavin), and his sister Pat (Ray) Newbury. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lynda, and his beloved Lucille.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Canterbury, his incredible hospice nurse, Nancy, and others at Encompass Hospice for their love and care of Dave.
A public graveside service will be held Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery 1997 S. 400 E. Springville. For those who are unable to attend, services will be livestreamed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/wheelermortuary.