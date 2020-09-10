David McKelvey Lewis Sep 10, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David McKelvey Lewis David McKelvey Lewis, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. For service details, an obituary, and to share condolences, visit www.LegacyFunerals.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary David Mckelvey Lewis Condolence Service Pass Away Detail See what people are talking about at The Community Table!