1955-2019
David Neil Ord, 64, passed away October 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. David was born February 16, 1955, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was the son of Richard Neil Ord and Gayle Goble Ord.
He graduated from high school in 1973 in Kennewick, Washington. David served a German Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1974-1976. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Utah in 1983.
After graduating, David went on to work for Unisys, Wasatch Microfluidics, Johnson and Johnson, and Carterra, designing medical equipment. He made significant engineering contributions for the companies he worked for.
David was an accomplished pianist and organist. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed off-roading, hiking, biking, and camping. David knew every road and trail in the State of Utah. He was a ham radio operator. David will always be remembered for his generosity, kindness, brilliant mind, sense of humor, and love of family.
He is survived by his mother, Gayle; brothers, Richard and Allyn; sisters: Ann, Karen, Marian, Kathy, Carol, Erin; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A family gathering will be from 9:00-9:50 a.m., with Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Interment, following Memorial Service, will be at Noon in the Nephi Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1200 North 400 East, Nephi, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.