1943-2020
David R. Henrie, our loving father, grandfather, brother and friend made a stunning exit doing what he loved most, snowmobiling on the mountain with his best friend on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born to Wallace “Dick” and Betty Jo Memory Henrie of Spanish Fork, Utah on Christmas Eve of 1943. At a young age dad learned the value of hard work. While working alongside his father he began mastering the trade of heavy equipment mechanics. This skill would later provide years of employment that afforded his family a beautiful, comfortable life.While working for Norton trucking, Valley Asphalt, Granite Construction, and M & R equipmenthe gained respect from both his skill and his work ethic on the job. While maintaining a full time job, he also served our country faithfully in the Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 2.
Dad has been on the go and has never stopped moving. He loved playing high school basketball, baseball, and held many school track and field records for many years. He graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1962. He later married Bonnie Ferris and they were blessed with a son. They later divorced and he found the love of his life, Linda Jean Erickson. She brought three daughters into the marriage that he raised as his own and adored. They were later blessed with one son together completing their family.
Dad had a passion for life and lived every day to the fullest. Never letting his age hinder his many passions. He loved gliding over the snow on his sled at top speed, fishing at Strawberry, razor rides with the crew, and many hours of service given with the Rotary Club of Springville. But, dad’s biggest passion was his family. After we lost our mother, dad made sure to carry on all of the family traditions. Never missing a birthday or family gathering.
Dad lived a big life and lead with integrity and love. We will miss him dearly, but knowing he is having a sweet reunion with the love of his life makes his passing more endurable.
He is survived by his sister Diane Whitney, in-laws: Marsha (Kirk) Larsen, Kathy Lunceford,Kent (Jolene) Erickson, Judy (Fred) Cundy. Children: Jeanie (Shayne) Hammer Spanish Fork,Brenda Weier (Curt Pase) Mesa, AZ, Lori (James) Gabbitas Springville, Darren (Charlette)Henrie Mapleton, Jason (Ashlee) Henrie Salem. 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents and son-in-law Rodney Blackburn.
Funeral services will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Creek mortuary at 737 N Main St. Springville, UT. The viewing will take place Wednesday evening January 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Spring Creek Mortuary. There will also be a viewing from 9:45-10:45 prior to the funeral at the mortuary. Condolences may be sent tospringcreekmortuary.com.