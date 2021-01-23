David Ray Bateman
1940 ~ 2021
David Ray Bateman, age 80, died of complications from COVID-19 on January 20, 2021, in American Fork, Utah, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 24, 1940, in Alpine, Utah to parents Ray Clark Bateman and Esther Cook. He graduated with honors from American Fork High School in 1959. In 1961, David was called to serve in the Scottish/Irish Mission. Upon his return home from Scotland, he joined the Utah National Guard--19th Special Forces Group Airborne. Six years later, he was honorably released from the Utah National Guard. On September 19, 1964, he married Kathleen Singleton in the Manti Utah Temple. He graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement-Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology.
In 1985, David was appointed to fill the remaining two years of Sheriff Mack Holley's term as Utah County Sheriff and was then elected another 4 consecutive terms for a total of eighteen years, making him the longest serving Sheriff in Utah County history. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all his life. His family and friends will always remember him as a quiet, humble, and loving man.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Singleton Bateman, his son Corbin Ray Bateman, his daughters Paulla Foster, and Gina Nicholes, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother Harold Cook Bateman, and sisters Joan Caldwell, Maxine Covington, Marianne Christensen, and Phyllis Beatie. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Grant Bateman.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the in-person funeral service will be limited to family members only.
Interment will be at the Alpine City Cemetery.