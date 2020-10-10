David Reed Hall Oct 10, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Reed HallDavid Reed Hall, 81, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem.801-225-1530 SundbergOlpinMortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Reed Hall Arrangement Pass Away Orem Entrust Sundberg-olpin Mortuary See what people are talking about at The Community Table!