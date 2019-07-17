1932-2019
David Richardson Goodman, 87, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born May, 5 1932, in Provo, Utah to David Richardson Goodman and Mary Lorenda Thompson. He attended school in Provo, and honored his country by serving in the Army, Korean War.
He married the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Shirley Jean Davidson, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple January 5, 1955, having 5 children blessing their lives. Dave was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was always there to help family, friends, and neighbors with various projects, fish dinners, and quiet service.
Dave loved camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. He was an avid BYU fan. Boxing and little league baseball were among his favorites.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Ethel, Nola, and Gwen; wife, Shirley; daughter, Sharon Lee; grandchildren, Jeffrey Warren Mitchell, Amanda Jean Mitchell, and great-granddaughter, Paige Larae Bigelow. He is survived by his children, Jerri (Rick) Bigelow, Karla Mitchell, Vicki (Jeff) Stulce, and Ron (Ellise) Goodman; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Bonneville 13th Ward Chapel, 1489 East 800 South, Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to services. Military honors by the American Legion Post #72 and interment will be held at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.