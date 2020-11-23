David Steven Perry
May 10, 1947 ~ November 19, 2020
On November 19th, our dear husband, father, brother and grandfather, David Perry, passed away at his home that he built due to complications from a stroke at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Mae Perry; his three sons Jeff (Trina), Jason (Kristin), Jordan (Vaylene); his sister, Dana Green; and his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchStevenildren.
Born on May 10, 1947 to Verl and Nelda Perry he was a lifelong resident of Provo. His time was mostly spent in nature. He loved to hunt, shoot, or find the next ornament for the yard. He loved to be outdoors with his beloved dogs and was a conservator of the land. Even until the end he truly lived life in his own way and died with his boots on. David had a vast array of talents that he utilized throughout his professional career. A carpenter by trade, David operated Perry Construction, worked as a coal miner, and ran the Scofield Boat Camp during its heyday. With his wife, Hazel, of 52 years by his side they had many great adventures. Dave was very knowledgeable in many capacities and had an incredible sense of humor. He was an excellent trap shooter, winning many awards here in the valley. He loved being a grandpa and spending time with his grandchildren. David will be dearly missed by his family. We love you.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.