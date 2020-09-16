David Warner Jolley Sep 16, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Warner Jolley David Warner Jolley, 72, passed away September 1, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Warner Jolley Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!