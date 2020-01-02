1955-2019
David William Olsen, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son and friend, was born November 27, 1955 in Provo, Utah and passed away in a tragic accident Thursday evening, December 26, 2019. He grew up in Orem, Utah, the fifth of seven children. He attended schools in Orem, graduating from Orem High School in 1974 and began working on his PhD in LIFE and “getting things done”. He was self-taught in nearly every pursuit of his life, and ultimately was universally known as the person you would call if you needed help doing just about anything and everything.
Dave worked…and worked…and worked. He was expert at “keeping his plow in the ground”.
He loved to be in the outdoors…Targhee, Lake Powell, Moab, Strawberry Reservoir, The Uintas, The Sand Dunes, and just about every place a deer or elk would try to evade him. Disneyland was a favorite with kids and grandkids…and he never turned down a chance to go and play. Dave was the master of quirky sounds, made up words and language, coupled with a few genuine outbursts.
Everyone who knew Dave was blessed in some way by the service that he so freely and naturally rendered…no matter the cost, the inconvenience or effort required. He was truly a minister to all those in his circle of influence.
The family wishes to thank the police, fire and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly and who attempted to help Dave. Also, special thanks go to his good friends, affectionately known as the Lost Amigos, who came to lend assistance so quickly after the accident and were instrumental in helping the emergency personnel.
Dave was preceded to the other side by his mother, Laura Bell Olsen, his brothers, Robert, Larry and Rick Olsen, and his nephew, Andrew (“AJ”) Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Adams Olsen, children Dustin (Cori) Olsen, Summer (Rich) Fordham, Ashley (Todd) Christensen, Jentry (Mike) Hainey, and Kelsey Rae Olsen; Nicole (Adam) Westover and Todd (Melanie) Gagon and 16 grandchildren; father, Robert Burnell (Jo) Olsen; siblings, Laura Lee (Kirk) Anderson, Sharleen (Duff) Thompson, sister-in-law, Susan Olsen, Mark (Bridgette) Olsen and Heidi (Brian) Barker and 24 nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home located at 646 East 800 North, Orem, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Sharon Stake Center Building located at 545 South 800 East, Orem, UT. A brief viewing will take place from 9 AM to 10:30 AM prior to the funeral service. Interment will occur at the Orem City Cemetery located at 1520 North 800 East, Orem, UT.