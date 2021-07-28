De Anna Dayley Fox
1939 - 2021
De Anna "Dee" Fox, 82, of Lehi, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Dee was born July 17, 1939 to Eldon Dayley and Iva Brower Dayley Morgan in Burley, ID. Dee moved to Compton, CA as a child and attended school there.
Dee met Raymond (Ray) Fox in February 1956 and they were married that October. This October would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. Together they had 4 children.
Dee is survived by her husband, Ray, sons Denny (Susie), Ronald and Corey, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Iva, her brother, Jerry, and her daughter, Doreen.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 30 from 9 am to 10 am at the LDS church located at 1801 W 700 S, Lehi (southwest corner). Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am at American Fork Cemetery.
