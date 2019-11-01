1927-2019
Dean Leroy Larsen was born in Hyrum, Utah, on May 24, 1927, to Edgar Niels and Gertrude Prouse Larsen, the fifth child in a family of seven children. He passed away on October 28, 2019 at his home in Provo, Utah.
He attended public schools in Hyrum and graduated from Utah State University after serving in the United States Navy at the conclusion of the Second World War. He married Geneal Johnson of Marysville, Idaho, in 1948. They became the parents of five children: Kristine, Michael Dean, Deanne, Sandra, and Jan.
Dean taught in the public schools of the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming for eight years before becoming employed by the Church Educational System of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he taught in the Seminary and Institute Program. He was also employed by the Church as the executive secretary of the Church Indian Committee, as Director of Instructional Materials, and as editor of Church magazines.
Dean served in many positions of responsibility in the Church, including as a bishop, a mission president, and as a temple president. He also served for twenty-one years as a member of the First Quorum of Seventy, serving as the president of the Quorum of Seventy from 1986 to 1993. He was also Church historian and recorder from 1985-1997. He received emeritus status in 1997.
In addition to activities with his family, Dean enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities, including fly-fishing in the streams of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana. He pursued a hobby of painting in oils and acrylics. His artwork can be found in the homes of family members as well as with friends and associates in many parts of the world. He was a master gardener providing fruit and vegetables for his family, friends, and community members, especially while living in Marysville, Idaho.
Dean wrote several books as well as numerous articles in Church publications.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneal. He is survived by his five children, Kristine L. Bicker (Charles, deceased), Michael Dean Larsen, Deanne Kuhni (Hans), Sandra Talbot (John), and Jan DeVisser (Matt). He was also a proud and loving grandfather to seventeen grandchildren and great-grandfather to thirty-three great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am at the Edgemont Stake Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 303 West 3700 North, Provo, Utah. There is no public viewing Monday morning prior to services. To express condolences, visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.