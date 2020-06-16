1932 — 2020
Dean R Vincent is off to another project, returning home on June 14, 2020. Dean was born March 4, 1932 in Mapleton, Utah, the son of Joseph Reed and Donna Perry Vincent. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He married Shirley Diamond on April 26, 1957 in Springville, Utah and is the father of Kent, Brent, Sherrie, Tracy, and Dena. He was always fixing and creating everything from grandkid’s science projects to farm equipment.
He worked for 35 plus years at Pacific States Steel, while also farming. Dean was always busy and was known as a hard worker. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Dean is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Kent, Brent (Judy), Sherrie (Jeff), Tracy, Dena (Don); 14 grandchildren;16 great grandchildren; and his brother, Fred P Vincent.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the graveside service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah.