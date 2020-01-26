1923-2020
Dean W. Gillman, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 20, 2020, at his home in Orem, Utah, at the age of 96. He was born to James and Estella Walker Gillman on April 9, 1923, in Orem, Utah. During his childhood he learned to work hard on his father’s family farm. In 1945 he met Nona Marchbanks and they married on November 14th. Dean and his brother were able to purchase their father’s farm and created a fruit-packing company known as the “Gillman Brothers”, where they shipped red-delicious apples to California throughout the winter. Most of Dean and Nona’s married life was spent in their home on 1600 N. in Orem just north of their farm, where they raised Nona’s son from a previous marriage and added four daughters of their own. Dean and Nona were married 70 years before her passing in January of 2016.
Dean was an active member of the LDS Church having served in the Sunday School Presidency, Bishopric, and High Council. He also served as president of the Federal Land Bank. After selling their farm in 1984 Dean and Nona served in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos temple for 15 years. Retirement also allowed them to travel all over the world, most often following the Cougars as a member of the BYU Cougar Club. He loved supporting his grandchildren and loved being in the company of his ward family and friends. He lived an amazing active life, horseback riding, golfing, hunting, and fishing right up to his passing.
Dean is survived by a sister, Beth West and also his children Roger (Marina) Weight, Sandra Gillman, Nannette (Mike) MacKenzie, Laurie (Steve) Adams, and Tamira (Sean) Mitchell. He has 5 children, 21 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nona, 4 sisters and 4 brothers, a daughter in law and 2 great grandsons.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28th, at 11am in the Heatheridge 6th Ward Chapel, 450 East 2000 North, Orem. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.