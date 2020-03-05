1939-2020
DeAnn Rae Norton Johnson, surrounded by loved ones in her final hours, passed away in her home on February 29, 2020 in Provo, Utah. She was born to Preston and Gwen Norton in Provo, Utah on January 28, 1939.
DeAnn graduated from Provo High School (PHS) in 1957, during her time there she met and later married her high school sweetheart Gary Ned Johnson in 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple. While attending PHS, DeAnn was part of a club comprised of high school girlfriends called “The White Elephants,” which friendships have continued throughout their lives. DeAnn worked at Norton’s Grocery Store, Barbizon Manufacturing Co, S&M Toy Co., and Signetics. But the work she enjoyed and lived for the most was that of raising her sons and taking care of her family. She was the mother of six sons and she supported them in all their sports and activities. DeAnn was active in church callings as Young Women’s President, Relief Society President, Young Women’s Camp Director, and loved her assignment as a Temple Worker in the Provo Utah Temple for many years. Her hobbies included knitting many afghan blankets, personal time when her husband was gone hunting, camping with close friends, and spending time with family. She loved having her family over for the holidays and special occasions, always making sure that everyone was sufficiently fed. DeAnn was also a loving grandmother, frequently having grandchildren over for sleepovers and taking them out on their birthdays. Later in life, DeAnn had health challenges, and she faced each one with an enduring attitude. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father and 2 sisters, her husband, son Gary Norton Johnson, grandson and great-grandson. She is survived by her sons Jim Johnson, Randy (Jamie) Johnson, Todd (Debbie) Johnson, Don Johnson, Rod (April) Johnson, 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and her step-sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Lakeside 8th Ward Chapel, 131 South 1600 West, Provo, Utah. Friends and family may call at Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Thursday, March 5 from 6pm-8pm, and at the church Friday from 9:30am-10:45am prior to services. Interment will take place at the Provo City Cemetery following the funeral.