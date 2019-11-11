Death Notices
Norman Wallace Johnson passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be provided by Nelson Family Mortuary and will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Orem Sharon Stake Center, 545 S. 800 East, Orem. A viewing will be held at the same location earlier that day at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Orem City Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Blake James Jensen, 20, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Mountain View 2nd Ward chapel, 75 S. 600 East, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Linda Payne Johnson, 73, of Provo, Utah, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Grandview 14th Ward chapel, 1122 Grand Ave., Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, Provo. To share a memory or condolences with the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. Berg Mortuary, 185 E. Center St., Provo. (801) 373-1841