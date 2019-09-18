Death Notices
Gary Douglas Hansen, 58, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Alan R. Wilhelmsen, 70, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 W. 400 North in Mapleton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the LDS Chapel located at 970 North 400 East, Mapleton, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Earl Kenneth Jackson, 80, of Provo, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Joan Fitzgerald Larsen, 52, of Nephi, Utah, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Nephi 7th Ward chapel, 222 S. 100 East, Nephi. A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Megan Ann Staheli Fellow, 28, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the LDS chapel, 902 W. 400 North, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Sharylyn Paupard passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Provo. A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Jack Preston Johnson, 82, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at the LDS chapel at 90 N. 600 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Dale Arnold Keim, 99, of Provo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Grandview stake center, 1880 W. 1550 North in Provo. There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the stake center prior to the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Springville. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com
Carmen Anderson Stevens, 78, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Timpanogos 3rd Ward chapel, 425 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be at Monroe City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Richard Mark Schelin, 84, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23 North Lake 2nd Ward, 828 S. Center St., Lehi. Family and friends may visit prior to services 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Military honors to be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Angela Baldwin Daley, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841