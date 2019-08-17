Death Notices
Alice Montano, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at home in Orem. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 Caveman Drive, American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in American Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ivan Karl Holt, 81, of Orem, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Virginia Warburton Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Sandy. Private graveside services will be held on a later date. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Barbara Christina Petersen, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in American Fork. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Interment with military honors in Spring City Cemetery, 100 E. Center St., Spring City, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Doyle Dewis Shaw, 72, of Provo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Provo City Cemetery. There will be a viewing held at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Wade Ron Taylor, infant son of Amy Kay Bethers and S Ronald Taylor, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Rodney Ren Hatch, 85, of Spanish Fork, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 2nd Ward, 541 W. Center St., Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and also from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Everett Hansen, 92, of Palmyra, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Palmyra chapel, 1866 W. 5000 South, Palmyra, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m on Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Bonnie Lou Norman Allred, 87, of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
William Jared Wainwright, 12, of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 17, 2019, in the Lakeside 4th Ward, 102 N. 2400 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Both visitations are located at the church. Interment will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery, 400 S. 200 West, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, location to be announced. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.