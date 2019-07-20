Death Notices
Christensen Afatia Toilolo, 29, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Orem 8th Tongan Ward, 150 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Interment in Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Shawn Sheridan Heaton, 50, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Manila Creek 7th Ward chapel located at 1320 W. 3540 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Judy Lynette Pyne Backus, 73, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Cascade 1st Ward, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the church from. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bryant Lamar Brady, 91, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Orchard 3rd Ward, 810 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 and prior to services on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sheldon “Jack” Austin Brereton, 80, of Duchesne, Utah, passed away on July 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to service from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Kelly Johnson, 60, of Cedar City, passed away July 14, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
UPDATED: Jeannine Holt Parker, 62, passed away July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit that morning from 11:30 to 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sherry Elaine Morrill, 73, of Springville, passed away July 4, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery Saturday. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS Church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Christine Frances Donaldson Grover, 104, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 400 E. 400 North in Springville. There will be a viewing held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and Saturday at the church one hour prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.