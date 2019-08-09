Death Notices
Jeffrey Paxton Cooksey, 64, of Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. To express condolences to the family, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Alayne Ann Sare, 52, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Cedar Hollow 8th Ward chapel located at 1020 E. 1900 North, Lehi, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Michael Todd Marble, 42, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Riverside 2nd Ward, 612 W. Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 and prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com
William Golden Taylor, 60, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ranae Davis Stone, 96, of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Hillcrest 4th Ward Chapel on 440 E. 800 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary my be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Anthony James Anguiano, 38, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Manilla 11th Ward, 850 N. 900 East, American Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Constance Merle Strong Hendrikse, 93, of American Fork, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Dorothy Fusae Kilhara Chang, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 160 South 460 West, Salem, with a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. and services to follow at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Kona Hawaii Stake Center, 75-230 Kalani St., Kailua Kona, Hawaii, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Kona Memorial Park, 75-5553 Mamalahoa Hwy., Holualoa, Hawaii. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Claudia Knell Young, 91, of Provo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 N. Canyon Road, Provo. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Heber City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lydia Merline Bentwet Olsen, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary 211 E. 200 South, Springville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Les A DeMille, 74, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Melpha Babcock Healy, 99, of Orem, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the Cascade 3rd Ward, 1051 E. 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, memories shared with the family and a full obituary may be viewed at http://walkersanderson.com.
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Richard Henry Bowen, 84, of Lehi, Utah, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his LDS meetinghouse: 650 E. 3200 North, Lehi. A full obituary can be found at http://uvfuneral.com.