Death Notices
Jay Vincent Camberlango, 42, passed away Monday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Lindon 1st Ward, 56 E. 600 North, Lindon, Utah, where visitations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, and prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Interment in Lindon City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral Directors Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Brent Andrew Wheeler, 68, of Payson, passed away on July 5, 2019,. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Highline Ward, 586 W. 1750 South, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Ethan Larry Bertrum Nahu Timoko, 27 of Springville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019,. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 190 North 800 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Elaine Taylor Brown, 76, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at the Timpanogos 4th Ward, 425 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 11 am to 12:30 p.m. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Maria Jewkes Ostler, 53, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork, City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Judith Ann Woodward Waters, 79, formerly of Springville, Utah, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Kolob 6th Ward chapel, 1230 S. 500 East, Springville, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, July 10, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Avon Peterson Anderson, passed away on July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the American Fork 38th Ward building at 238 E. 110 South, American Fork. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelton, Washington. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alene Terry Rowley, 98, of Orem, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 S. 400 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Geraldine Peterson Pigott Golding, passed away on July 5, 2019, four days before her 96th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Bonneville 13th Ward chapel, 1498 E. 800 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
UPDATED — Morris David Gardner, 92, of Provo, passed away July 1, 2019,. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, or prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Maxine Davis Keith, 92, of Orem, passed away July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, Orem Orchard stake center, 810 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home and prior to services from 10 to 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
LeMond Sorensen (Lee), 81, of Nampa, Idaho, formerly of Santaquin, Utah, passed away on July 8, 2019. services will be held at noon, Friday, July 12, at the Santaquin LDS chapel located at 545 N. 200 East. Internment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Trevyn Reed Smith, 32, of Salem, Utah, formerly of Springville, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 12:15 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Springville High School Gymnasium, 1205 E. 900 South, Springville, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening, July 12, at Springville High School, and again from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday morning. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.