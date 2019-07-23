Death Notices
Hali DeHart Stewart, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Mount Loafer Ward, 275 S. 1400 East, Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Monte Ririe Smith, 78, of Santaquin, passed away on July 17, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 E. 300 South, Santaquin, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Bryant Lamar Brady, 91, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Orchard 3rd Ward, 810 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 and prior to services on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
R. Reed Miner, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2379 E. 1100 South, Springville, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
William Dale Goodson, 92, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 950 S. 50 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Charlette Banks Williams, 78, of Palmyra, Utah, passed away on July 19, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Palmyra chapel, 1866 W. 5000 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. http://walkerobits.com.
Stanley J. Craig, 67, of Santaquin, passed away at home with his wife Joyce on the evening of July 19, 2019. His wishes were to be cremated and no services will be honored. Condolences may be shared at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Marian “Micki” Edith White Gardner, 73, of Provo, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo, Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church, prior to the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Thomas Ralph Verbanatz, 86, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, Cascade 7th Ward 400 E. 400 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Judy Lynette Pyne Backus, 73, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Cascade 1st Ward, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Larry Franklin Hulvey, 73, of Lindon, passed away on July 13, 2019. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Mary E Kirkwood, 64, passed away on July 19, 2019. Services will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Carolyn Ruth Lyons Engstrom, 81, of Orem, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 135 E. 2000 South, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot, 81, of Panguitch, Utah, passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North, Provo, Utah.
Rivka Van De Graaff, 55, of Provo, passed away July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, Oak Hills chapel 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Elden Robert Ellertson, 74, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home in Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Noah’s Event Venue, 1976 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, and prior to services from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Noah’s Event Venue. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.