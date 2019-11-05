Death Notices
John Atebata, 67, of Provo, Utah passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 667 N. 600 East, Provo. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Martin Glen Jenkins, 63, of Arizona City, Arizona, and formerly of Orem, Utah, passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Sundberg-Olpin & Wheeler Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A visitation will be held from 12:15-12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Rose Edith Eichler Wood, 89, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.Friday, Nov. 8 at the Benjamin 2nd Ward Chapel, 3238 W. 7300 South, Benjamin, Utah. Family and friends may visit Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and again from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.walkerobits.com.
Robert A. (Bob) Hauser, 81, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at home in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Eagle Mountain 6th Ward, 4142 N. Lake Mountain Road, Eagle Mountain, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Interment at Pony Express Memorial Cemetery, Eagle Mountain. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.
Bertha Mae Elise Crenshaw Chapman, 83, of Orem, passed away Oct. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Suncrest 9th Ward Chapel, 140 N. 400 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family at the church from noon-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Old Salem Cemetery, New Boston, Texas. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
George F Curtis, of Orem, passed away Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Timpview Stake Center Chapel, 1050 N. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 7 at the church and again Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.warenski.com.
Joan ‘Jody’ White Rice, 87, of Provo, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo. Friends may visit with the family from 1-1:50 p.m. prior to services. Interment at Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Randall Karl Evans, 67, of Spanish Fork, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Mapleton White Church at 31 W. Maple St., Mapleton. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 W. 400 North, Mapleton and Friday at the church one hour prior to services. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Matthew J Davis, 40, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Cascade Stake Center, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and prior to services Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Candace Lee Miller, 62, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Guy Elden Wilson, 93, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Mapleton White Church at 31 W. Maple Street, Mapleton. There will be a viewing Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and Saturday at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Lela Davis Stott, 91, of Provo, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Edgemont 21st Ward Chapel, 2900 N. 650 East (Timpview Drive), Provo. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
John Kenneth Balser, 91 of Orem, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 865 W. 1100 North, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortaury.com.
John Edward Fitts Jr., 39, of Provo, passed away, Oct. 31, 2019. Services are under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.