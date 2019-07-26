Death Notices
William Dale Goodson, 92, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 950 S. 50 East, Orem, Utah. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Marian “Micki” Edith White Gardner, 73, of Provo, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2918, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, . Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot, 81, passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North, Provo, UT 84601.
Kira Dawn Nielson Marks, 39, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Maple Mountain Stake Center, 2188 E. 100 South, Spanish Fork. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Elden Robert Ellertson, 74, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Noah’s Event Venue, 1976 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, and prior to services from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Noah’s Event Venue. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Stanley J. Craig, 67, of Santaquin, passed away at home on July 19, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the LDS church located at 90 S. 200 East, Santaquin. Condolences may be shared at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Mary E Kirkwood, 64, passed away on July 19, 2019. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alan Orvil White, 66, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Cremation services are being handled through Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at uvfuneral.com.
JoAnn Taylor Tyler, 86, of Provo, passed away July 21, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Newell Kay Richardson, 89, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Spanish Fork 9th Ward located at 928 Del Monte Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, at the Stanfield Ward chapel, 1925 E. 49th South, Idaho Falls, with a viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Idaho. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at https://memorials.legacyfunerals.com/newell-richardson/3885801/index.php. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation be considered to the humanitarian fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at https://http://ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services.
Alice Taggart Taylor, 97, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 650 E. 3200 North Lehi, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Thomas Ralph Verbanatz, 86, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday July 27, 2019, Cascade 7th Ward, 400 E. 400 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Larry Franklin Hulvey, 73, of Lindon, passed away on July 13, 2019. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Rivka Van De Graaff, 55, of Provo, passed away July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oak Hills Chapel, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Virginia Eileen Foote, 76 of Orem, passed away July 23, 2019. Graveside services will be at noon Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sandra Nelson, 86 of Lindon, passed away July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ryan Christopher Folkes, 35, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church located at 634 Caveman Blvd. American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 prior to the mass. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ken Eugene Tanner, 81, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Mt. Mahogany Sixth Ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1541 N. 1300 West, Pleasant Grove, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com, where a full obituary is available.
Beverly Brailsford Choate Faretta, 87, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Reed Davidson Turnbow passed away on July 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Salem Stake Center, 470 E. Salem Canal Road, Salem, Utah. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the stake center and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.