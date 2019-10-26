Death Notices
Destry Robert Hone, 38, of Provo, passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Lindon City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Steven David Willmore, 35, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Ephraim Park Cemetery, Ephraim, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kenneth Kay Gren, 69, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Battle Creek 4th Ward, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sally Olea Childs, 59, of Provo, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Lydia Sue Black Slater, 77, of American Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Phyllis Christensen Deuel, 84, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Cherry Hill 5th Ward chapel on 135 E. 2000 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park. Condolences and a full obituary may be expressed and seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr., Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Arlene Rae Diefenthaler Lapp, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the LDS chapel at 481 E. Center St., Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edmond Preston Hyatt, 95, of Orem, passed away Monday Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sharon Park 5th Ward Chapel 225 East 200 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family on Friday Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Both visitations are at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Barbara Breseman Steele, 69, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Sunset stake center, 1260 S. 400 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the chapel at 500 S. 600 West or Tuesday from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.