Death Notices
Ann Cherry Thompson, 75, passed peacefully in her home in Payson, Utah, with her family at her side on Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at noon on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Payson Stake Center, 650 W. 800 South. The family will also host a visitation from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the same location prior to the funeral. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. The family requests donations to cancer research in lieu of flowers. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com
Senorina Baeza Armenta, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Viewings will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday prior to Mass at the church. A Mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 E. 500 North, Orem. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Floyd Dale Nuttall, 70, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday prior to services. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Barbara Joan Carter Clark, 82, of Payson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. There will also be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Wheeler Mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Marion Ross Conner, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward Chapel, 49 E. Centennial Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Utah, where viewings will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment with military honors in Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Yolanda Maria Thompson, 40, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Cambridge Ward chapel, 275 S. 1400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Annette Lerwill Larsen, 82, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, in Springville, Utah. A gathering and celebration of Annette’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Premier Funeral Services, 1160 N. 1200 West, Orem, Utah. For more information go to http://premierfuneral.com.
Joseph Gordon Thibault, 96, of Provo, Utah, died in Farmington, Utah, on Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 1090 W. 1020 South, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday at the church. Interment: Provo City Cemetery. To send condolences or memories to the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. Funeral directors: Berg Mortuary (801)373-1841
Joan Lynda Scott Roberts, 76, of Pleasant Grove passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the Battle Creek Fourth Ward chapel, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Carol Irene Mattinson, 81, of Levan, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Levan City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Richard Kent Van Zomeren, 80, of Springville, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Spring Creek 14th Ward chapel, 672 N. 250 West, Springville, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com (801) 373-1841.
Roger Newton, 83, of Orem, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. Family held a private blessing for Roger; no service will be held per his wishes.
Lynlee Robinson, 35, of Provo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family, online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Keith Richard Newman, 69, of Orem passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in the Aspen 4th Building, 1600 N. 828 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Beverly Dean Davies Groesbeck, 90, of Richfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Richfield 10th Ward, 675 W. 200 South, Richfield, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Brandon Scott Gray passed away on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 at the Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at http://premierfuneral.com for expression of condolences.