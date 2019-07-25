Death Notices
R. Reed Miner, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2379 E. 1100 South, Springville, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
William Dale Goodson, 92, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 950 S. 50 East, Orem, Utah. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Marian “Micki” Edith White Gardner, 73, of Provo, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2918, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kira Dawn Nielson Marks, 39, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Maple Mountain Stake Center, 2188 E. 100 South, Spanish Fork. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Elden Robert Ellertson, 74, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Noah’s Event Venue, 1976 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, and prior to services from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Noah’s Event Venue. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Stanley J. Craig, 67, of Santaquin, passed away at home on July 19, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the LDS church located at 90 S. 200 East, Santaquin. Condolences may be shared at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot, 81, passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North, Provo, UT 84601.
Alan Orvil White, 66, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Cremation services are being handled through Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at uvfuneral.com.
JoAnn Taylor Tyler, 86, of Provo, passed away July 21, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Thomas Ralph Verbanatz, 86, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Cascade 7th Ward, 400 E. 400 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Larry Franklin Hulvey, 73, of Lindon, passed away on July 13, 2019. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Mary E Kirkwood, 64, passed away on July 19, 2019. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Rivka Van De Graaff, 55, of Provo, passed away July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oak Hills Chapel, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Newell Kay Richardson, 89, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Spanish Fork 9th Ward located at 928 Del Monte Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, at the Stanfield Ward chapel, 1925 E. 49th South, Idaho Falls, with a viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Idaho. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at https://memorials.legacyfunerals.com/newell-richardson/3885801/index.php. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation be considered to the humanitarian fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at https://http://ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services.