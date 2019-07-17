Death Notices
Ryan Andrew Hannett, 33, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Ema Jean Snow Christenson, 91, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Lois June Balle Lundell, 90, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Spring Lake 1st Ward, 12625 S. Spring Lake Road, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Kallie Nicole Jensen, 15, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Mapleton, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at the CenterPoint Church, 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Mapleton Cemetery, 620 W. Maple St., Mapleton, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Shawn Sheridan Heaton, 50, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Manila Creek 7th Ward chapel located at 1320 W. 3540 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Gregory Charles Tillack, 47, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
David Glen Lee Robinson, 74, of Provo, passed away on July 12, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Legacy Funerals, 3595 N Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. For condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Christensen Afatia Toilolo, 29, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at the Orem 8th Tongan Ward, 150 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, July 19, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Christine Frances Donaldson Grover, 104, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 400 E. 400 North in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and Saturday at the church one hour prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Roman Alexander Keil, 4, of Orem, Utah passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 19 prior to the services at the mortuary. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Carol Louise Gadd Kingsolver, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Edgemont 8th Ward chapel at 3050 Majave Lane in Provo. Family and friends may visit Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://goff.mortuary.com. Interment will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah.
Jeannine Holt Parker, 62, passed away July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11 a.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit that from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Arland J Peterson, 96, of Pleasant Grove passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Pleasant Grove East Stake chapel, 825 S. Loader Drive, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Family and friends may also attend a viewing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Kenley Dionne Holmes, 84, of Salem, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Salem, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Margaret McConkie Pope, 96, of Provo, passed away July 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N. Street East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Pleasant View 2nd Ward chapel, 650 E. Stadium Ave., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family, at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday morning, at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, 88, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 E. 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Elaine Meyerott Jackson, 87, of Orem, passed away July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kelly Johnson, 60, of Cedar City, passed away July 14, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, 4800 E. Lawn Drive, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.