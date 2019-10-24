Death notices David Neil Ord, 64, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Linda Goodman, 78, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 in Orem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Heather Ridge 3rd Ward, 450 E. 2000 North, Orem. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Orem Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Patricia Alice Rowe Carter, 72, of Springville, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 555 S. 600 East, (555 Averett Avenue) in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Trudy Lance, 64, of Tooele, Utah, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. A life celebration open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Tooele North Stake Center, 583 N. 270 East, Tooele, Utah. In lieu of flowers you can donate to Trudy Lance Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo or Trudy Lance at http://everloved.com.
Wendy Ottria, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Memorial services will be 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1750 E. 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. For more information, go to http://premierfuneral.com.
Destry Robert Hone, 38, of Provo, passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Lindon City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr., Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Rae Carter Peterson, 72, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. LOCATION CHANGE — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, prior to services. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Arlene Rae Diefenthaler Lapp, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the LDS chapel at 481 E. Center St., Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edmond Preston Hyatt, 95, of Orem, passed away Monday Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in the Sharon Park 5th Ward chapel 225 E. 200 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Oct. 25 or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Both visitations are at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Breseman Steele, 69, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Sunset Stake Center, 1260 S. 400 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday both at the stake center. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orvil Glade Hunsaker, 83, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Edgemont 6th Ward Building, 4056 Timpview Drive, Provo. Viewings will be in the same building from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery. For more information, go to http://premierfuneral.com.
Steven David Willmore, 35, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Ephraim Park Cemetery, Ephraim, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.