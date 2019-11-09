Death Notices
Matthew J Davis, 40, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Cascade Stake Center, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and prior to services Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Janice Marie Piccolo, 82, of Orem, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 9 at the Orchard 1st Ward chapel, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Nov. 8 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Robert A. (Bob) Hauser, 81, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Eagle Mountain 6th Ward, 4142 N. Lake Mountain Road, Eagle Mountain, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment at Pony Express Memorial Cemetery, Eagle Mountain. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Guy Elden Wilson, 93, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Mapleton White Church at 31 W. Maple St., Mapleton. There will be a viewing Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
John Kenneth Balser, 91 of Orem, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 865 W. 1100 North, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortaury.com.
Verla Smyth, 56, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Grove Creek 8th Ward Chapel, 1176 N. 730 East, Pleasant Grove, where a viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Richard Clyde Waters, 86, of Payson, Utah, passed away Nov. 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Payson 1st Ward Chapel, 200 S. 400 East in Payson. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Bertha Mae Elise Crenshaw Chapman, 83, of Orem, passed away Oct. 29, 2019. Service address change: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the LDS Church building, 114 S. 400 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family at the church from noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Old Salem Cemetery, New Boston, Texas. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Nida Mae Clodfelter Middleton, 94, of Lindon, Utah, passed away, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
William “Billy” Henry Loy, 62, of Provo, passed away November 4, 2019. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Cleo Saoirse Bernie Neve, 1 week old, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the LDS Chapel, 200 W. Brigham Road in St. George. There will be a viewing at the chapel one hour prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Geraldine ‘Gerrie’ Anderson Bills, 89, of Provo, passed away Nov. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Grandview 15th Ward Chapel, 1122 Grand Ave., Provo. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday prior to services. Interment at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Jay D. Rindlisbacher, 78, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Spanish Fork 7th Ward Chapel, 400 N. 800 East, Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.