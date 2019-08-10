Death Notices
Rose Janette Heavener Cherrington, 98, from Ruth, Nevada, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Section J, lot #14, position 5.
William Golden Taylor, 60, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ranae Davis Stone, 96, of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Hillcrest 4th Ward Chapel on 440 E. 800 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary my be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Dorothy Fusae Kilhara Chang, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 160 South 460 West, Salem, with a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. and services to follow at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Kona Hawaii Stake Center, 75-230 Kalani St., Kailua Kona, Hawaii, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Kona Memorial Park, 75-5553 Mamalahoa Hwy., Holualoa, Hawaii. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Lydia Merline Bentwet Olsen, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary 211 E. 200 South, Springville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Anthony James Anguiano, 38, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Manilla 11th Ward, 850 N. 900 East, American Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Claudia Knell Young, 91, of Provo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 N. Canyon Road, Provo. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Heber City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Richard Henry Bowen 84, of Lehi, Utah, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his LDS meetinghouse: 650 E. 3200 North, Lehi. A full obituary can be found at http://uvfuneral.com.
Idonna Olsen Anderson, 86, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Brian Kent Wheeler, 87, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 913 N. 300 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Gary Ray Howard, 78, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A celebration/graduation of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Sunset Heights chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem.
Les A DeMille, 74, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bonnie F Allred, 87, of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, time and location pending. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services at the church (more details will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home). Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
William Wainright, 12, of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Lakeside 4th Ward at 102 N. 2400 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both visitations located at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dixie Thomas Taylor, 84, of American Fork ,Utah, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at American Fork 25th ward building, 320 N. 100 East, Anderson and Sons Mortuary. View full obituary at http://andersonmortuary.com