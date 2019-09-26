Death Notices
Rex Floyd Ivie, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 10494 N. 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Interment with military honors at noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 600 N. 100 West, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Beverly Peel Ruchti, 90, of Orem, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the LDS chapel located at 1650 S. 200 East, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be in the Camp Williams Cemetery, 17111 N. 1700 West, Bluffdale. A luncheon for family will be held at the church following the interment. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Marisa Brailsford, 26, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A viewing will be held in her behalf from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin, Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her church, 350 W. 860 North in Santaquin. A short viewing will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment, Springville Evergreen Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com. Thelma Laraine Anderson Goble, 89, of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 in the Mapleton 20th Ward chapel located at 475 N. 1600 West in Mapleton. Friends and family may attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South, Springville and at the ward chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Charles Jeffrey Brady, 64, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Provo, Utah. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward chapel, 1105 West 600 South, Orem, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Joel William Wilcox, 87, of Springville, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 355 N. 400 East in Springville. There will be a viewing held at the chapel one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Julia Payne Brereton, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, Grandview 13th Ward, 1260 W. 1150 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Paul D. Gilbert, 49, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Thanksgiving Meadows 2nd Ward, 3679 Bluegrass Blvd., Lehi, Utah. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 N. 400 East, Lehi, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Judith “Judie” Elaine Singer, 73, of Provo, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Della Nielson Steinecket, 86, passed away Sept. 24, 2019 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the American Fork Cemetery, 600 N. Center St., American Fork. A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 North, American Fork. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Oscar Lynn Rose, 91, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Diana Logan Vincent, 80, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the Lindon stake center; 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon, Utah, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Aralda Jones, 91, passed away Sept. 18, 2019 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Summit Ridge LDS chapel, 591 Summit Ridge Parkway, Santaquin, where friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial, Santaquin City Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Kathleen Luke Boswell, 66, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Mapleton Stake Center chapel located at 970 N. 400 East, Mapleton, Utah, with funeral services to follow at noon. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. For a complete obituary and to express condolences, visit http://legacyfunerals.com.