Death Notices
Darlene Miles Jones, 87, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake Center chapel, 1998 W. 900 North, Lehi, Utah. Friends and family may attend an evening viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot, 91, passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North Provo, Utah and will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Maria Louise Shepherd Dickerson, 79, passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may been seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ryan Christopher Folkes, 35, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church located at 634 Caveman Blvd. American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 prior to the mass. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Lloyd John Lewis, 25, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 N. 165 East, Orem, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kathy Kuhni Rees, 71, of Provo, passed away July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Edgemont stake center, 303 W. 3700 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church Friday prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Rebecca “Becca” Jackson, 37, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Edgemont 5th Ward chapel located at 350 E. 2950 North, Provo, Utah, where viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, prior to the service. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Lenard Allen Hair, 48, of Provo, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lucille Rollins Suntay Amatay, 76, of Pleasant Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 475 N. 700 East, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lyman Ted Young 69, of Orem, Utah, passed away on July 26, 2019. Funeral service information is pending.
Virginia Eileen Deem Foote, 76, of Orem, passed away July 23, 2019. Graveside services will be at noon, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sandra Nelson, 86, of Lindon, passed away July 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at the church or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Don Irwin Bates, 58, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Ernest Burdette Milner, 80, of Provo, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Provo City Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and a full obituary viewed, at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ralph L. Rice, Jr., 76, of Provo, Utah passed away, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Benjamin Cemetery, 7400 S. 3200 West, Benjamin, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.