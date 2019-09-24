Death Notices
Rex Floyd Ivie, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 10494 N. 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Interment with military honors at noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 600 N. 100 West, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Beverly Peel Ruchti, 90, of Orem, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1650 S. 200 East, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be in the Camp Williams Cemetery, 17111 N. 1700 West, Bluffdale. A luncheon for family will be held at the church following the interment. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kent Burgner Gaufin, 81, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in the Sego Lily Chapel, 881 N. 700 East, Lehi, Utah. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main St., Lehi, Utah, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at http://wingmortuary.com.
Barbara Elaine McKell Johnston, 52, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Crosswinds 1st Ward chapel, 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45-10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Aralda Jones, 91, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Summit Ridge LDS church, 591 Summit Ridge Parkway, Santaquin, where friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial, Santaquin City Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Lynn Tanner Lowry, 92, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Julia Payne Brereton, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Grandview 13th Ward, 1260 W. 1150 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services Saturday at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Oscar Lynn Rose, 91, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Douglas Hugh Parker, 93, of Provo, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Riverwood Ward chapel, 303 W. 3700 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Berg Mortuary of Orem, 500 N. State St., and at from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. the church Saturday prior to services. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Thelma Laraine Anderson Goble, 89 of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. in the Mapleton 20th Ward Chapel located at 475 N 1600 West in Mapleton. Friends and family may attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary (211 E. 200 South, Springville) and at the ward chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.