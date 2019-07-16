Death Notices
Georgia Davis Allen, 87, of Payson, passed away on July 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Page Ward, 711 S. 600 East, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Geniel Margaret Dawes Pike, 72, of Orem, Utah, passed away on July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday July 17, 2019, Sharon 6th Ward, 545 S. 800 East, Orem. Viewing before at 9:30 a.m. Full obituary at http://premierfuneral.com.
Christensen Afatia Toilolo, 29, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at the Orem 8th Tongan Ward, 150 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, July 19, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ema Jean Snow Christenson, 91, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Lois June Balle Lundell, 90, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Spring Lake 1st Ward, 12625 S. Spring Lake Road, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Kallie Nicole Jensen, 15, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home in Mapleton, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at the CenterPoint Church, 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Mapleton Cemetery, 620 W. Maple St., Mapleton, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family, at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday morning, at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, 88, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 E. 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Elaine Meyerott Jackson, 87, of Orem, passed away July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kelly Johnson, 60, of Cedar City, passed away July 14, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, 4800 East Lawn Drive, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shawn Sheridan Heaton, 50, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Manila Creek 7th Ward chapel located at 1320 W. 3540 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Leo L. Larson, 86, of Lofgreen, Utah, passed away peacefully at his home July 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Vernon City Cemetery under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary, Santaquin. Share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Carol Louise Gadd Kingsolver 80, of Nephi, Utah, passed away on July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019. Further details available at http://goffmortuary.com.