Death Notices
Joseph Gordon Thibault, 96, of Provo, Utah, died in Farmington, Utah, on Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1090 W. 1020 South, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday at the church. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To send condolences or memories to the family go to http://bergmortuary.com. Funeral directors: Berg Mortuary (801)373-1841.
Carol Irene Mattinson, 81, of Levan, Utah, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Levan City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Brandon Scott Gray passed away on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019, at Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at http://premierfuneral.com for expressions of condolences.
Randall Kay Dutson, 70, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Spanish Fork South Stake Center chapel, 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Lawrence Eiichi Shimada, 76, of Orem, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Larry Richard Hamm, 63, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary Chapel, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Alan Garth Taylor, 69, of Hartsel, Colorado, previously of Provo, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Grandview 1st Ward chapel, 1555 N. 1350 West, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and the leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Erik David Heppler, 36, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Springville Stake Center, 245 S. 600 East, Springville, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Beverly Dean Davies Groesbeck, 90, of Richfield, Utah, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Richfield 10th Ward, 675 W. 200 South, Richfield, Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Carl Masakiela Parker, 44, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the LDS church at 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Widdop Pulver, 97, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the graveside at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.