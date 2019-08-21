Death Notices
{p dir=”ltr”}Raymond Heber Moon, 85, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. Services will be on Aug. 23, 2019, at the Sharon 6th Ward LDS chapel 545 S. 800 East, Orem. A viewing will be held from 9 to10:30 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. For more information visit http://Premierfuneral.com.
{p dir=”ltr”}Rick Ruel Evans, 58, of Provo, passed away Aug. 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 East, Lehi, Utah. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Aug. 23 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
{p dir=”ltr”}Alma Rosa DeLuca, 64, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Salem 3th Ward chapel located at 695 S. 300 West, Salem, Utah, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Salem City Cemetery. For a complete obituary and condolences visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
{p dir=”ltr”}Naomi Takamoto Pane’e, 59, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in the LDS Church at 1785 E. 400 South in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the LDS Church prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Lorraine Cardwell, 92, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Services were held in Oregon City, Oregon.
{p dir=”ltr”}LaRae B. Burr, 88, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Private family services were held at an earlier date under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
{p dir=”ltr”}Carl Albert Bahr, 73, of Pleasant Grove passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
{p dir=”ltr”}Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and bishop’s service will follow starting at noon at Orem 9th Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
{p dir=”ltr”}Robert Andrews Foote, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Full military honors performed by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
{p dir=”ltr”}John Richard Strong, 53, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.