Death Notices
Jeffrey Paxton Cooksey, 64, of Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. To express condolences to the family, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Idonna Olsen Anderson, 86, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Norma Johnson Youd, 83, of Orem, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the Lakeridge stake center, 158 E. 1100 South, Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Dixie Thomas Taylor, 84, of American Fork, Utah, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon, Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019, at the American Fork 25th Ward building 320 N. 100 East, American Fork. View full obituary at http://andersonmortuary.com.
B. Kent Wheeler, 87, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Mapleton 7th Ward chapel at 1050 N. 300 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Wheeler Mortuary 211 E. 200 South in Springville and at the church one hour prior to services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Alice Montano, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at home in Orem, Utah. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 Caveman Drive, American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in American Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Alan J Christopherson, 81, of Provo, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1600 N. 1880 West, Provo. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Roy L. Robbins, 72, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Berg Mortuary, 185 E. Center St., Provo. A family viewing will be held at 9 a.m. prior to services. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Broadmoor chapel, 150 Pine Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com/obituaries.
Jean Evans Brereton, 90, of Provo, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Helen Marie Jackson, 75, of Spanish Fork, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Spanish Fork Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at 529 E. 1100 South, Springville.
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Joseph “Big Joe” Winther of Lindon, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 in the Lindon stake center, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held in the Lindon City Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com. Funeral directors: Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
Bonnie Lou Norman Allred, 87 of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 11 a.m., Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel, 500 South 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, 6 — 8 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services at the church on Saturday, 10 — 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online athttp://walkersanderson.com.
William Jared Wainwright, 12 of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday Aug. 17, 2019, 11 am in the Lakeside 4th Ward at 102 North 2400 West Provo. Family and friends may visit Friday Aug. 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both visitations located at the church. Interment will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery, 400 South 200 West, Springville. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73 of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 9 — 10:30 a.m., followed by a visitation from 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s Service will follow starting at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online athttp://walkersanderson.com.