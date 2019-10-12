Death Notices
Evelyn Louise Kraus Olson, 96, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to services. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Frances Gardner Watkins, 89, of Orem, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1034 S. 800 East, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ronald Ernest Davis, 97, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Mapleton, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Don Hodges, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the LDS chapel at 49 W. Tanner Lane, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Alice Rexine Glenn, 82, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Lindon Twenty-First Ward chapel, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon, Utah, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Ann Boyle, 83, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11 a.m., at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr. Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.