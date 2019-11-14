Death Notices
Kerry Daniels Martin, 65, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Grandview South 13th Ward meetinghouse located at 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo. Friends and family may call prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Jennie Lynne Bowler Davenport, 78, of Genola, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at Center Street and Main and Street, Genola, Utah. Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Genola Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at http://www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Becky Harwood Olsen, 59, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Highland 9th Ward, 11162 N. Alpine Highway, Highland, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 11-11:50 a.m. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.
Orval Niel Skousen, 63, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the East Chapel, located at 482 W. 1400 South, Payson. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Ariel Agustin Torres, 44, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the South Mountain Community Church Lehi Campus, 520 S. 850 East, Suite B1, Lehi. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
David Kay Braithwaite, 73, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Orem North Stake Center, 1000 N. Main St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services at the church, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.