Death Notices
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel at 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol LaVon Winkler, 86, of Payson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 650 W. 800 South, Payson. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Monday at the church prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Brian Eric Hone, 48, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Carol Anne Lee, 78, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Rock Canyon Ward chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kent F. Measom, 77, of Indianola, Utah, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the LDS chapel, 8060 E. 36500 North, Indianola, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and also from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be held at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Donna Lanora Horton Gardiner, 56, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mountain View 7th ward building, 681 E. 500 North, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home 587 S. 100 West, Payson and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Joyce Young Foxon, 82, of Galt, California, passed away, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery on 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Walter Dennis Newman, 88, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in the Alpine Hillside Ward, 676 N. Eagle View Drive. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 W., 11000 North, Highland, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the services. Burial in the Alpine Cemetery. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Audine Mitchell Rogerson, 94, of Provo, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
James Harmon, 76, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 E. 300 South, Brigham City. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gary Douglas Hansen, 58, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may been seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alta Thomas Giles, 79 of Tabiona, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Tabiona Ward, 3750 N. 37900 West. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Tabiona-Redcliff Cemetery, 5050 N. Tabby Lane. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alan R. Wilhelmsen, 70, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in the LDS chapel located at 970 N. 400 East, Mapleton, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Steven Robert Carpenter, 75, of American Fork, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the American Fork 30th Ward chapel, 270 N. 900 East, American Fork. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841