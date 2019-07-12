Death Notices
“Sunny” Amarante Maestas, 68, of Medanales, New Mexico, passed away on June 20, 2019. A memorial Mass will be held at noon on Monday, July 15 at the San Andres Catholic Church, 315 E. 100 North, Payson. A rosary will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Visitation will follow the rosary from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away July 4 in American Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 East Heather Road, Orem, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Alene Terry Rowley, 98, of Orem, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 S. 400 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Bertha Lavon Young Richards, 87, of Provo, passed away July 8. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15 at the Bonneville 3rd Ward chapel, 715 S. Utah Ave., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., Sunday, July 14, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Holly Marie Jenkins Peterson, 39, along with her infant daughter, Wren Holly Peterson, passed away on Monday, July 8. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Eagle Mountain East stake center, 7250 N. Porters Crossing Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services. Interment in Marion City Cemetery, Kamas, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
David Richardson Goodman, 87, of Provo, passed away July 12, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center Street. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Avon Peterson Anderson passed away on July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the American Fork 38th Ward building at 238 E. 110 South, American Fork. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelton, Washington. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Geraldine Peterson Pigott Golding passed away on July 5, four days before her 96th birthday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Bonneville 13th Ward chapel, 1498 E. 800 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, and prior to services on from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 in the LDS Church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Janet Ethel Ferguson Wing, 77, of Provo, passed away July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, in the River Grove 2nd Ward at 450 N. 1220 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday all at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Billy Ray Felton, 57, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will at be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15 in the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward, 1105 W. 600 South, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, 88, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 E. 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m.,Tuesday, July 16 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Hewlett Ringger, 44, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Wednesday, July 10. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Aspen 11th Ward chapel, 965 W. 2000 North, Orem, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.