Death Notices
Barbara Joan Carter Clark, 82, of Payson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. There will also be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Tyson Don Bybee, 31, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolence may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Joseph Gordon Thibault, 96, of Provo, Utah, died in Farmington, Utah, on Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1090 W. 1020 South, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday at the church. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To send condolences or memories to the family go to http://bergmortuary.com. Funeral directors: Berg Mortuary (801)373-1841.
Carol Irene Mattinson, 81, of Levan, Utah, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Levan City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Beverly Dean Davies Groesbeck, 90, of Richfield, Utah, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Richfield 10th Ward, 675 W. 200 South, Richfield, Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Carl Masakiela Parker, 44, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the LDS church at 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Heber J Littlefield, 86, passed away Sept. 30, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 North, American Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, in the American Fork 26th Ward chapel, 950 N. 60 East, American Fork, with a viewing prior from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a message at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Randall Kay Dutson, 70, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Spanish Fork South Stake Center chapel, 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.