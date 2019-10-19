Death Notices
Harold Layton Yost, 81, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. TIME CORRECTION: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. All are invited to come at 10:30 to visit before the services begin. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Julie Shell Harward, 68, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A St. East, Salt Lake City, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Salt Lake City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Glendon Mortensen passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, in Nephi, Utah. Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Legacy Funerals, 3595 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. To view a full obituary and express condolences ,visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Neal Norton Hatch, 44, of Provo, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary chapel, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Manuel Bernal Ruiz passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Payson. A rosary will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with a visitation directly afterwards from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. An additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at the San Andreas Catholic Church at 315 E. 100 North, Payson, Utah. Mass will be held afterwards, at noon, at the San Andreas Church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 10000 Stoneybrook Drive, Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Charles “Chuck” Henry Morrison III, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Rae Carter Peterson, 72, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Aspen 6th Ward, 1546 N. 1100 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Janice Ellen Manges, 70, of Springville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.